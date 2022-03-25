Teacher commits suicide

A physical education teacher (PET) allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Godavari river at Gudem village in Mancherial district late on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jaipal, 56, a PET at a State-run school in Naspur, police said.

Jaipal, a native of Rebbanapalli village in Dandepalli mandal, got entangled in financial problems, sources said.

He reportedly stood surety to the loan taken by one of his friends, who turned a “defaulter’, landing him in trouble.

The police fished out his body from the river and shifted it to the mortuary at the government hospital in Mancherial.

(Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000)