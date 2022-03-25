Teacher commits suicide
A physical education teacher (PET) allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Godavari river at Gudem village in Mancherial district late on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Jaipal, 56, a PET at a State-run school in Naspur, police said.
Jaipal, a native of Rebbanapalli village in Dandepalli mandal, got entangled in financial problems, sources said.
He reportedly stood surety to the loan taken by one of his friends, who turned a “defaulter’, landing him in trouble.
The police fished out his body from the river and shifted it to the mortuary at the government hospital in Mancherial.
(Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000)
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.