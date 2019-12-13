Teacher booked under POCSO

A school teacher of the Zilla Parishad High School at Neredmet was arrested on Friday for allegedly misbehaving with a minor student.

According to the Neredmet police, the accused, Jagadishwar, had been misbehaving with the girl, a student of class VIII, for several weeks.

The incident came to light after the girl’s mother saw a change in her behaviour and sought to know what had happened. The girl reported to her the teacher’s misbehaviour. Then, the woman lodged a police complaint.

A case under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act was registered against the teacher.