TDRs facilitate easy property acquisition

HYDERABAD

16 November 2021 23:42 IST

GHMC has issued 864 TDRs so far, which, in area terms, translate to about 350 acres

Transferable development rights (TDRs) issued in lieu of compensation for property acquisition have been gaining traction in the city gradually.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a total of 864 TDRs so far, which, in area terms, translate into 16,95,449 square yards or about 350 acres.

The State government, with a view to avoid payment of increased compensation for land acquisition as per the new Land Acquisition legislation, has enhanced the TDR extent to four times the original area forgone for public utility projects.

The rights may be exercised by the property owners at the same place or elsewhere, by construction of additional floors in relaxation of the norms pertaining to set back spaces. Instead, they can sell the rights to others who need to construct additional floors. An online TDR bank has been created by GHMC for trading in the TDRs.

So far, a total of 553 TDRs have been issued for road widening, 128 for Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) works, 49 for link roads, 41 for nala widening works, 77 for beautification of tanks, and three for other works, a statement from GHMC informed.

The statement also said, during the past five years, 89 roads have been taken up for widening, of which 55 roads have been completed and 1,805 properties acquired. Under SRDP, a total of 1,100 properties have been acquired, while the same for link and slip roads stands at 192. For general road widening, a total of 511 properties have been acquired.

Major projects for which property acquisition has been completed include the Biodiversity junction flyover, Shilparamam Road Under Bridge, Rajiv Gandhi Flyover at JNTU, Cable Stayed Bridge at Durgam Cheruvu, flyover at Road No. 45, Road Under Bridge at Hitech City, Chintalkunta underpass, LB Nagar flyover and underpass, flyover near Kamineni junction, Nagole Flyover, elevated corridor at Uppal, Amberpet flyover, Bahadurpura flyover, Kandikal Gate flyover, Uppuguda flyover, flyover at Owaisi Junction, road between Balapur junction to DRDL via Hafeez Baba Nagar, Shaikpet flyover, Khajaguda flyover, link road from Bapu Ghat to Attapur Bridge, link roads between Road No.70 and Road No. 78, Jubilee Hills, between Old Bombay Highway and Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills, slip road from Old Bombay Highway and Delhi Public School via ESCI, link road between Novotel and RTA office, Kondapur, link road between Nizampet Road to Bombay Highway, and between Zohra Bi Dargah to Rakshapuram.

Property acquisition is under way for the elevated corridor on Chanchalguda and IS Sadan Road, Shastripuram road and Aramghar to Zoo Park.

GHMC’s Town Planning wing is involved with preparation of road development plans, identification of properties, preparation of individual sketches, issue of notices, negotiations with property owners, and acquisition of properties.

Government has designated the GHMC Commissioner as Special Collector, Land Acquisition, for the city, which expedited the process of land acquisition in time bound manner, the note said.