TDR scheme has helped GHMC save ₹3,400 crore so far: KTR

Master plans to be prepared for faster growth of municipalities, says Minister

Master plans to be prepared for faster growth of municipalities, says Minister

Transferable development rights (TDR) scheme in the city has helped the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation save ₹3,400 crore, by helping utilise 379 acres of private land for public purposes such as road widening, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K.T. Rama Rao has said.

Replying to the debate on voting of demands for grants pertaining to MA&UD in the Assembly on Saturday, he stated that master plans would be prepared for all municipalities in the State this year for their faster and planned growth. On the achievements of urban development, he stated that green cover in Hyderabad had increased from 331.15 square km in 2011, to 81.18 square km in 2021.

He said that Telangana would become a State with higher urban population compared to rural population and Hyderabad the second largest city in the country in terms of population after Delhi. The city had also become the fastest traffic moving city in the country with average movement speed of 21 km per hour, thanks to strategic road development and other programmes.

He stated that State government had prepared a detailed project report with the help of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for metro rail link to airport from Nanakramguda and it was estimated that the project would require about ₹5,100 crore. The government had allocated ₹375 crore for the purpose in the budget for 2022-23. He also announced the allotment of 64,000 double bedroom houses in the city would be taken up soon.

In his reply to the debate on voting of demands for grants of medical and health department, Minister for Medical and Health T. Harish Rao said Telangana was third in the country in terms of per capita spend on health at ₹1,695 now and its ranking would improve further with the allocation in the budget, which would take the per capita spend to ₹3,092.

He added that it would also become first State in the country in the next couple of years to have a medical college in every district. The State had opened 16 palliative care centres for cancer patients outside Hyderabad and the remaining 16 districts, too, would have such centres soon.

Minister for Education P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Minister for Tourism, Youth and Sports V. Srinivas Goud, Minister for Labour and Employment C. Malla Reddy and Minister for Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy also replied to the debate on voting of demands for grants for their departments.