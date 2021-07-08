TDP-Telangana president to join TRS

HYDERABAD

08 July 2021 23:31 IST

State president of Telugu Desam Party L. Ramana on Thursday met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to express his willingness to join the TRS.

Mr. Rao invited Mr. Ramana after the latter evinced interest to join the TRS.

At their meeting in the evening, Mr. Ramana responded positively to the offer of Mr. Rao to work together, sources said. They added that Mr. Ramana hopes to be nominated as the TRS candidate for MLC elections that are due in a couple of months.

