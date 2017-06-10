TDP plans demo on land scam

Telugu Desam Party senior leader Revuri Prakash Reddy demanded a CBI inquiry into the Miyapur land scandal involving 632 acres of land costing about ₹ 15,000 crore.

He said that the three-year-rule of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was full of scandals right from sand quarrying in Nizamabad, Bhupalpalli and other districts where in the ruling party leaders were involved.

The TDP would stage demonstrations at all district headquarters next week demanding CBI inquiry into Miyapur land scandal and also on all scandals that took place during the last three years of TRS Government, he said.

The TDP leader accused Mr. KCR of shielding the corrupt and criminals belonging to his party who had allegedly plundered the public properties.

“Whoever questions, they are being targeted. The ruling party threatens the Opposition leaders in the name of cases. The public voice is being stifled by banning social activities on Osmania University campus and by shifting the Dharna Chowk,” Mr. Prakash Reddy pointed out.

The TRS which espoused the cause of separate Telangana by all means was now acting like an undemocratic force. However, neither the Opposition parties nor peoples’ organisations would be cowed down by the pressure tactics of the dictatorial attitude of KCR and his government, he added.