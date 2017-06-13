TDP leaders to meet CBI officials seeking probe into land deals

The Telangana State unit of the Telugu Desam Party has announced its resolve to meet the top officials of the premier investigation agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, as well as concerned departments in Central Government seeking their intervention in the alleged irregularities in the land deals in the State.

The TDP leaders took strong objection to the “indifferent attitude” of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in ordering CBI probe into the alleged land scam in Miyapur on the city outskirts alleging that the government’s silence on the issue exposes the involvement of some top politicians and officials. The alleged irregularities took place on the expatriate land for which the State Government is only a custodian and it is the responsibility of the Central Government to protect these properties, TDP-TS working president A. Revanth Reddy said.

Leaders and cadre of the TDP-TS led by party president L. Ramana and Mr. Revanth Reddy staged dharnas in different places in protest against the “irregular land deals” involving those close to the Chief Minister. The police shifted the agitating TDP leaders including Mr. Ramana and Mr. Revanth Reddy from Lakdi-ka-pul after traffic came to a standstill on the busy road due to the dharna in front of the Ranga Reddy District Collectorate.

The TDP leaders alleged that the Government had deliberately handed over prime lands to the people in the close coterie of the Chief Minister. The government is trying to cover up its failures after the irregularities came to light as is evident from the manner in the matter is reviewed in the presence of a CMO official who is allegedly related to the main accused in the case.

“The government is trying to hush up the case by punishing small fries like sub-registrars. Why is it silent on the senior officials who are alleged to be involved in the matter?” Mr. Reddy asked.

The TDP leaders made light of the government’s assertion on entrusting the probe to the CB-CID claiming that the inquiry would meet the same fate as EAMCET papers leakage, irregularities in sanction of Indiramma Houses and other cases.

Mr. Ramana alleged that the Chief Minister is handing over prime lands to those who helped him during the previous elections. The TDP is committed to continue its struggle till the lands are resumed.