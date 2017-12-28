TDP leader’s dig at KCR

The TDP leader Revuri Prakash Reddy has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of trying to amend the Panchayat Raj laws only to gain upper hand in the ensuing local body elections.

The comprehensive survey, irrigation projects redesign, CID enquiry on Indiramma housing scheme were all the aimed at diverting the people and the officials.

Mr Prakash Reddy accepting that a change in the current five-tier panchayat system, The changes in article 73 and 74 of the constitution were confined to only Government Order and never implemented them.

“The decision to hold indirect election to the post of sarpanch is done only to appoint persons favourable to the ruling party.

They will be entrusted with the job of getting votes in the village to the ruling party. Mr. KCR is trying to get hold at every level and ensure that his party wins the next elections,” the Telugu Desam Party leader said.

The present one-time reservation system to the post of sarpanch is hampering the development of the villages as those who get elected focus more on their personal prosperity than the community.

Party Warangal urban district president Eega Mallesham said the Chief Minister was mooting constitutional changes because he had developed insecurity feeling that he would lose in 2019 general elections. He wants to make his own mark in everything that is why he is bringing these changes in the panchayat system, he added.