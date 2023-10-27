ADVERTISEMENT

TDP cadre stage protest during A.P. Minister Ambati Rambabu’s Khammam visit

October 27, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

A mild commotion prevailed outside a hotel in Khammam on Friday morning after a group of TDP cadre raised slogans against Andhra Pradesh Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu, who was in the town to attend a private function.

Sources said the situation was tense at the hotel for a while after the TDP cadre resorted to sloganeering in front of Mr. Rambabu’s car.

The protesters alleged that the YSR Congress Party leaders made objectionable remarks on the ‘Nijam Gelavali’ programme of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari in Andhra Pradesh. The police immediately dispersed the cadre from the spot.

