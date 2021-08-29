TDF-USA offers training on smart farming to Mustabad ryots

Telangana Development Forum USA (TDF-USA) conducted training sessions for farmers of Mustabad mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district on Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO) and the need for smart and organic farming.

The programme was organised at Mustabad Rythu Vedika and Peace NGO executive director Nimmayya also explained the FPO concept.

TDF USA president Kavitha Challa, who presided, requested farmers to adopt organic, integrated and smart farming to get more benefits from agriculture. She requested the agriculture officer concerned to identify the same and work on it, and said TDF was ready to provide the needed infrastructure.

She also explained different ongoing projects of TDF USA in India. Ms. Kavitha along with TDF team distributed paddy drum seeders, cono weeders and drums to farmers as part of TDF Jai Kisan organic farming programme. She also distributed sewing machines to poor women.

Former TDF-USA president Murali Chintalpani explained about a few successful FPOs running in Telangana. TDF India general secretary Matta Rajeshwar Reddy introduced the concept of TDF smart farmer concept and said that farmers in all villages have the capabilities to be smart using technology for better yields for profitable agriculture. Mustabad AO Venkatesh, local sarpanch G. Sumathi, and Gudem Sarpanch Ramesh attended.