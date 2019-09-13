TDF invites CM to US

Representatives of US-based Telangana Development Forum invited Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to the 20th anniversary of TDF to be held in the United States of America.
TDF president Kavitha Challa, vice president Ravi Palla along with Member of Parliament J. Santosh Kumar, Government Whip and Member Legislative Council Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLAs Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, P.Sudharshan Reddy, G. Kishore met the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan here on Friday.
In a separate statement released here on Friday, Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has conveyed his greetings on the occasion of Hindi Divas to the people of Telangana State.
The Chief Minister also conveyed his greetings to the admirers of Hindi language and literature around the world, the release added.
