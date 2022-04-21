TDCX opens office in Hyderabad

Company plans to hire up to 1,000 by December

Singapore-headquartered digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider TDCX on Thursday announced launch of its operations in India with the opening of 45,000 sq ft office in the city.

“Given Hyderabad’s immense talent and advantages as an IT hub, we chose to base our India operations out of the city. We are looking to hire technocrats with expertise in Frontend, UI / UX, Angular and React JS, Full stack and other emerging technologies,” Group Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President, Malaysia and India, Byron Fernandez said in a release.

The team in Hyderabad will help develop and maintain software products that enable the company gain deeper insights into customer behaviour and preferences and turn those insights into tangible outcomes for its clients, the NYSE-listed firm said.

Sources said from a headcount of about 50 people at the office here, the company plans to hire up to 1,000 by December.

The company said in addition to serving India’s fast-growing domestic market, the new site would reinforce TDCX’s ability to serve the global English market through a mix of offshore and nearshore locations.