Hyderabad

TCS ties up with TSCHE for free courses

TCS iON, a strategic business unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has partnered with Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to make college students job-ready.

Under this partnership, a rich set of curated courseware, accessible through the TCS iON Digital Learning Hub, will be made available free of cost to four lakh students across 1,500 institutions of higher education in Telangana, effective from this academic year.

The courses cover a plethora of topics that will improve the employability quotient of students and equip them to compete in the job market after they graduate. The courses are accessible any time, anywhere and on any device, through the TSCHE website.

TSCHE chairman T. Papi Reddy said TCS iON will equip students with all necessary skills to compete well in the job market. Venguswamy Ramaswamy, global head, TCS iON said they will provide an array of learning tools to help the youth of the State in a progressive way. TCS iON conducts all major Common Entrance Tests of Telangana.

