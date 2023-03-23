TB cases on the rise in Telangana, records 20% jump from 2021 to 2022

March 23, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated March 24, 2023 11:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has described tuberculosis (TB) as world’s deadliest infectious killer. The total number of TB cases recorded in India in 2022 were 21.42 lakh, out of which Telangana accounted for 72,878 cases. Though it is roughly 3% of the overall cases, the State has been witnessing a continuous rise in TB cases every year.

According to the Government of India’s Ni-Kshay dashboard, Telangana recorded 60,788 TB cases in 2021. The number jumped by 20% in the following year. In 2023 so far, out of the 4.79 lakh cases detected across India, Telangana accounts for 15,661 cases.

The Union Health Ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, developed a Joint Action Plan for a tribal TB initiative. Under this programme, the ministry organised a campaign from January to September in 2022. In Telangana, four districts were identified (Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad and Mulugu) and they recorded 154, 16, 174 and 22 cases respectively.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Rajeev, Consultant Pulmonologist, MR Chest Hospital, Suryapet, said TB spreads from person to person through airborne droplets. When people with pulmonary TB (active TB) cough, sneeze or spit, they release droplets with TB bacteria into the air. One can contract the infection if they inhale these droplets. “The symptoms of TB include low grade fever, night sweats, weight loss, lack of appetite, shortness of breath and chest pain,” said Dr. Rajeev.

Though it mainly affects the lungs, in 15-20% of active cases, TB can spread to any part of the body, from the skin to the brain. People presenting with the symptoms should undergo sputum test, chest x-ray, TB skin test and TB blood test after consultation with a doctor, he added.

Need to stop stigmatising TB

People should stop stigmatising TB and start speaking about it by spreading awareness among others. The government provides laboratory services with new and high-end diagnostic facilities and treatment for free to all patients under the National TB Elimination Programme with an aim to detect active TB patients early and break the chain of transmission, said Dr Subhakar Nadella, consultant clinical and interventional pulmonologist, KIMS Hospital, Kondapur.

Sharp rise in ocular TB

Every year, over 2.5 million new TB cases are detected in India, and there is also a sharp rise in ocular (eye) TB. Annually, LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) sees over 1,000 eye TB patients across its network centres.

Network head, uveitis services, LVPEI, Dr Soumyava Basu said the symptoms may range from pain and redness in the eye to blurred vision, or a combination of both. Ocular TB must be treated with a full course of anti-TB medications after evaluation by an expert ophthalmologist. These medications resolve the inflammation in the eye and prevent recurrence, he added.