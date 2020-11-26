Taxi sector extends support to ruling party

TRS Malakajgiri Parliament in-charge and TRS Karmika Vibhagam honorary president Marri Rajashekar Reddy has appealed to the taxi drivers to explain the development activities of the ruling party to the passengers who engage their services.

He was speaking after Taxi Drivers expressed their support to the TRS in the GHMC elections. A delegation of the taxi drivers met him and extended their support to the TRS party in the elections stating that they benefited from various schemes of the government. Mr. Reddy reminded of the government’s initiatives to the taxi sector, which was a major contributor to travelling needs in the city.

Mr. Reddy asked them to highlight the government’s programmes for various sectors apart from the transport sector and strengthen the hands of Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao. He said transport sector would lose heavily if there was no law and order and peace and Hyderabad has been peaceful for the last six years.