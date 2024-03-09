Tata Technologies, TS govt. join hands to transform 65 ITIs into skill development centres

March 09, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Engineering and product development digital services company Tata Technologies has signed a five-year Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Telangana government to modernise 65 government-owned Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the State at a total project cost of ₹2,324 crore.

Industry 4.0 technologies

The collaboration will enable the government modernise the ITIs with the latest Industry 4.0 technologies, industry-ready courseware and trainers. The upgraded ITIs will serve as skill development centres strengthening the technical proficiency and employability of students as well as meeting industry demand for a skilled workforce, the company said on Saturday.

The upgraded ITIs or skill development centres will offer eight long-term courses and 23 short-term courses catering to Industry 4.0 demands, train over 9,000 students on long-term courses and more than one lakh students on short-term courses annually at full capacity, Tata Technologies said in a release on the signing of the MoA, in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, senior government officials and the company’s leadership team.

Better employment

“The transformation of ITIs into skill development centres will provide training on in-demand skills leading to better employment opportunities for the local youth. This will transform Telangana into a potential investment destination for all industry players keen on embracing Industry 4.0 and smart technologies for manufacturing,” the Chief Minister said.

Tata Technologies, which will be collaborating with 20 global industry partners to upgrade the ITIs, said that the project will facilitate upskilling in sectors related to Industry 4.0, product design and development, product verification and virtual analysis, design for artisans and handicrafts, additive manufacturing (3D printing), modern automotive maintenance repair and overhaul, battery electric vehicle training, IoT and digital instrumentation, process control and automation with HMI, PLC SCADA, advanced manufacturing and prototyping, industrial robotics with arc welding, AI-based virtual welding and painting, advanced plumbing, digital meters, agriculture and horticulture.

“We are not just upskilling; we are preparing a workforce ready to innovate within the realms of Industry 4.0. This collaboration symbolises our pledge to develop skill sets that align with the technological advancements and dynamics of the rapidly transforming ecosystem,” said CEO and MD Warren Harris.

The collaboration will bolster the State government’s efforts toward upskilling the youth and phasing out courses with limited relevance in the evolving industrial landscape, the company said.

