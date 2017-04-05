Tata Motors coming out with compact SUV

It will be Nexon, a compact SUV, that Tata Motors plans to roll out next as part of a strategy to offer customers a range to choose and grow its market share in the passenger vehicle segment.

“We are present today in 60% of the market and there are some areas in which we are not present. Compact SUV is one of them. Our next product will be Nexon,” Head of Design at Tata Motors Pratap Bose said at the launch of company’s compact sedan Tigor in the city on Tuesday.

Nexon will be launched soon, he said, going on to add that by end of 2017 Tata Motors dealerships will be a different place offering four new cars — the other three being Tiago, Hexa and Tigor.

Variants

“If you create something which is stylish, there is a huge appetite for such products,” he said about Tigor, which comes in eight variants and six colours. The Hyderabad ex-showroom price of the compact sedan ranges from ₹4.85 lakh to ₹6.40 lakh for the petrol variant, while it is between ₹5.77 lakh and ₹7.31 lakh for the diesel variants. The compact sedan segment witnesses sales of around 60,000 units a month in the country.

The idea behind coming with new products is to keep the excitement going as well as achieve the target of being among the top three players by 2019. “All our products are geared to that sort of growth,” he said, hoping Tigor, with its style quotient, storage space and features, to catch the eye of entry level, young car owners looking to upgrade. It was important to bring new products in every segment, he said. The sales volume in the PV segment crossed the 3 million units mark last fiscal.