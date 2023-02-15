Tata facility in Hyderabad ships first vertical fin structure for Boeing 737

February 15, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The first vertical fin structure for Boeing 737 aircraft was shipped by Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) from its state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad. The vertical fin will be delivered to Boeing manufacturing facility in Renton, Washington, for integration into the final Boeing 737 aircraft.

In 2021, TBAL added a new production line to manufacture complex vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes. The expansion marked a significant milestone for the joint venture. It also created additional employment while enabling skill development.

Boeing India president Salil Gupte said, “Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited is an example of Boeing’s commitment towards co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence in India for the world and a reflection of the country’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat capabilities. The speed and quality with which the first vertical fin has been manufactured is a testament to TBAL’s skilled workforce, engineering talent and world class manufacturing prowess.”

A vertical fin is a vertical stabilisng surface mounted on the tail of the aircraft, providing stability and control in yaw, or the movement of the aircraft from side to side, preventing side-slip, and maintaining a straight and level flight.

“Successful shipment of the first vertical fin structure for the Boeing 737 aircraft is a result of the hardwork and seamless collaboration by the teams at TBAL. This positions TBAL and India as an important manufacturing base in overall Boeing operations,” said CEO and MD of Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Sukaran Singh.