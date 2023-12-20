GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tata Boeing Aerospace delivers 250th fuselage for AH-64 Apache helicopter 

Hyderabad facility of the JV firm serves as global sole source supplier for Apache fuselages 

December 20, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The fuselages are for customers around the world, including U.S. Army and Indian Army. 

The fuselages are for customers around the world, including U.S. Army and Indian Army.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tata Boeing Aerospace (TBAL) has delivered the 250th fuselage for the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter from facility in Hyderabad.

The fuselages are manufactured for customers around the world, including the U.S. Army and most recently, the six on order with the Indian Army, the joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) said on December 20.

Describing the delivery of the 250th fuselage as a milestone, TBAL said the development is a pointer to the “continuous dedication to bolstering India’s defence capabilities and advancing the nation’s indigenous manufacturing prowess.”

Over 900 engineers and technicians are employed at its facility that leveraged cutting-edge robotics, automation and advanced aerospace concepts in the manufacturing processes. The 14,000 sqm facility serves as a global sole source supplier for Apache fuselages with more than 90% of the parts used in the Apache aero structure assemblies manufactured in India through more than 100 micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) suppliers.

