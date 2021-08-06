Tata Advanced Systems to make Boeing 737 fan cowls in Hyderabad

Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) on Friday said it has been awarded a contract for manufacturing and supply of Boeing 737 fan cowl, at its facility in Hyderabad.

The company in a release said it will be supplying 50% of the monthly requirements from FY-2025. Managing Director and CEO Sukaran Singh said the contract was bagged amid global competition. “The award of the strategic 737 fan cowl structures to TASL is a testimony to the strong relationship between Boeing and TASL,” he said.

Fan cowl doors provide an aerodynamic surface over the fan case of the engine between the inlet and the thrust reverser and protect engine mounted components and accessories. There are two fan cowl doors (left and right) around each engine that can be opened to provide access for service and maintenance of the engine components and accessories on the fan case of the engine, the company said.

Projects like these with Boeing and other global aerospace companies have greatly helped build TASL's capabilities such that the company has ability to build an entire aircraft or helicopter at high rate production, to global quality, in India, the company said. TASL said it manufactures thousands of critical systems and components for some of Boeing’s most advanced products from its facilities in Nagpur, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It runs a manufacturing facility in Nagpur, where advanced composite floor beams for all the Boeing Dreamliner airplane variants are produced.

A joint venture of Tata-Boeing in Telangana, which manufactures fuselages for the Apache helicopters, recently added a new production line to produce vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes.