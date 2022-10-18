Tata Advanced Systems delivers 200th CH-47 crown, tail cone to Boeing

Parts manufactured in Hyderabad for the multi-mission, heavy-lift transport helicopters

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 18, 2022 20:34 IST

Aerospace, defence and homeland security solutions provider Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) has delivered the 200th crown and tail-cone for Boeing’s CH-47 Chinook helicopter.

Manufactured in Hyderabad, the parts will be integrated at Boeing’s facility in Philadelphia, TASL said in a release on Tuesday.

“Since the first assembly line for the crown and tail-cone in 2017, TASL has built and delivered multiple configurations to multiple countries and for multiple missions, globally. TASL’s world class quality and delivery mechanism has helped in forging a strong relationship with Boeing on both military and commercial platforms,” MD and CEO Sukaran Singh said.

Stating that TASL is a proud partner to Boeing for the CH-47 programme, he said the partnership reflects “our continued commitment to develop an aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem in India”.

TASL said it has delivered the crown and tail-cone for CH-47 Chinook for the U.S. Army and other international customers. CH-47 Chinook is an advanced multi-mission helicopter operated by the U.S. Army and 18 other defence forces around the world. In June 2017, the company had also delivered the first crown and tail cone parts for one of the 15 CH-47 Chinook helicopters for delivery to the Indian Air Force, the company said.

“This is a significant milestone and a testimony of our commitment to strengthen the manufacturing capabilities of the Indian aerospace and defence industry along with our strategic partners,” Boeing India president Salil Gupte said.

