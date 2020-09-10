Task force to rein in private hospitals meets

The three-member task force constituted by the State government to monitor private hospitals in treating and charging COVID patients met for the first on Thursday.
Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held the meeting with the three members of the task force.
The panel is mandated to submit reports to the government from time to time on whether private hospitals are charging as per the stipulated rates for COVID treatment and whether safety protocols are being adhered to.
According to the GO issued on Wednesday, IAS officers Rahul Bojja, Sarfaraz Ahmad and D. Divya are the three members. The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the task force are to verify whether the maximum rates stipulated by the government are being adhered to by private hospitals and whether COVID treatment and safety protocols are being adhered to by them.
The task force would submit its report to the Chief Secretary from time to time and would get the necessary technical assistance from Health, Medical and Family Welfare departments.
The panel was formed in the wake of increasing criticism by Opposition parties and other people’s organisations that private hospitals were fleecing COVID patients by charging exorbitant rates for every service.
The issue had come up in the State Assembly on Wednesday and CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao assured the House that government would make efforts to make private hospitals fall in line.
