Task Force staff rescue black buck

Sleuths of the Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force (South Zone) rescued a black buck from three persons who were reportedly planning to sell its meat. Hunting of black buck is prohibited under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said two of the accused, Mohd Anwar Ali (58) and Mohd Javeed (20), used to sell meat of the animal for ₹3,000 per kg. The third accused is Chapala Siddaiah (32), a fisherman from Wanaparthy. All the three were arrested.

“Prime accused Anwar Ali is a bird seller at Murgi Chowk, Hussaini Alam. He met Javeed and the duo started selling rabbits and birds in the market. They both met Siddaiah who used to hunt birds and animals and sell them to Anwar,” said Mr. Anjani Kumar.

South Zone Task Force inspector S Raghavendra said that a few days ago Siddaiah had caught one black buck near the Krishna river and sold it to Anwar.

Based on information, the Task Force officials rescued the black buck, based on an input. It would be provided with treatment before being handed over to Nehru Zoological Park. The arrested persons were handed over to Forest department officials.