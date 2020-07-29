Task force on intellectual property rights mooted in State

HYDERABAD

A senior official of Telangana government has mooted a task force to promote and enforce Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in the State.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan made this suggestion at a virtual IP Summit organised on Wednesday by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). CII and other stakeholders should be part of the task force, he said.

According to a CII release on the summit, Mr Ranjan said this while highlighting how the State government was keen on encouraging researchers, innovators and IP creators. It had also launched the Telangana State Intellectual Property Awards (TS-IPA). However, in the wake of COVID-19, the award could not be finalised. Chairman of CII National Committee on Intellectual Property Ramesh Datla proposed formation of State IP Policy. CII Telangana chairman Krishna Bodanapu underscored the need for more forums like the summit to share experiences and to contributing to making of a robust IP ecosystem.

Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, Intellectual Property Office, India O.P. Gupta said the office functioned 24/7 for IP filings during the COVID crisis. It is working towards expediting the grant of IPs. Deputy Commissioner in Japan Patent Office Susumu Iwasaki and Head, Legal and Deputy Director, Intellectual Property Office of Singapore International Dixon Soh spoke.