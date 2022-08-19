Task Force detected 1,020 cases in past six months 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
August 19, 2022 21:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commisisoner’s Task Force teams in the city have detected 1,020 cases of gambling, betting, narcotics, gutka, smuggling of PDS rice and various other violations in the past six months.

A total of 2,087 persons allegedly involved in the cases were also arrested and handed over to respective police stations for further investigation.

Hyderabad city police commissioner C.V. Anand on Friday conducted the half-yearly review of the Task Force teams in the five zones on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Task Force was involved in detecting crucial cases, conducting raids, seizures and had participated in various enforcement tasks to check crimes in the city.

Mr. Anand reminded the force of the government’s tough stance against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Focus on enhancing operational tactics to intervene in the end-to-end supply chain and apprehend the drug peddlers, transporters, suppliers and cultivators,” he told officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app