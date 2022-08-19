Task Force detected 1,020 cases in past six months 

The Commisisoner’s Task Force teams in the city have detected 1,020 cases of gambling, betting, narcotics, gutka, smuggling of PDS rice and various other violations in the past six months.

A total of 2,087 persons allegedly involved in the cases were also arrested and handed over to respective police stations for further investigation.

Hyderabad city police commissioner C.V. Anand on Friday conducted the half-yearly review of the Task Force teams in the five zones on Friday.

He said the Task Force was involved in detecting crucial cases, conducting raids, seizures and had participated in various enforcement tasks to check crimes in the city.

Mr. Anand reminded the force of the government’s tough stance against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

“Focus on enhancing operational tactics to intervene in the end-to-end supply chain and apprehend the drug peddlers, transporters, suppliers and cultivators,” he told officials.