Tardy progress of CC road works vexes citizens

CC road broken and left unattended at Gautam Nagar, Malkajgiri.

HYDERABAD

19 October 2021 20:59 IST

Dug up roads and uncleared rubble are a common sight in many residential colonies

Broken roads, uncleared rubble and difficulty in commuting are problems faced by people of several localities in the city, especially residential colonies. At almost all the locations, the broken roads are of cement-concrete, which renders commuting next to impossible due to the rubble left behind.

Even where the rubble is cleared, the roads are left unlaid for weeks, leaving the residents wondering if the road would be re-carpeted at all. “They started breaking the road about 10 days ago, with long gaps between sessions. They didn’t even inform us about the work, so that we could take out our vehicles. Now, the road is completely broken, but they are yet to clear the rubble,” Rajeshwari, resident of Gautam Nagar, Malkajgiri shared.

As the internal road is not in motorable condition, residents are forced to find parking sites for their vehicles out on the main road. Same is the condition of several internal roads in Dilsukhnagar area.

“Two streets in our colony have been dug up a month ago and rubble has been cleared. They laid the entire path with road metal, due to which there have been quite a few falls and accidents. Now even the metal is dissipating, but there is no trace of the contractor,” said Phani Kumar, resident of Hanuman Nagar in Chaitanyapuri.

Besides, water stagnation in the pits formed on the road is resulting in mosquito menace, he says. While maintenance of a large number of major thoroughfares has been handed over to private agencies, internal roads are still GHMC’s responsibility.

Tenders are called for and awarded at zonal level for works with less than ₹ 2 crore estimated expenditure. Officials under the condition of anonymity blame pending works of various utilities, and intermittent rains for the tardy progress.