Taraweeh at home, no Iftar party: Fatwa

Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia on Thursday issued a fatwa stating that Taraweeh, the Ramzan special night prayers, be offered at home and not in congregation in mosques.

‘Not a sin’

The fatwa stated that the suspension of congregation due to lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus is valid. Not being a part of a congregation is not a sin, it stated.

Later in the day, the Jamia Nizamia appealed to Muslims to not host any Iftar party during Ramzan.

It also stated that sahar (early morning meal before fast begins) be held at home and instructed Muslims not to go to the mosque for iftar (breaking the fast).

“Ulemas and Muftis from all schools of Islamic thought have appealed to the Muslim community to offer Taraweeh prayers at their homes during the ensuing month of Ramzan in view of the lockdown,” the statement says.