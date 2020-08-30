‘Tap potential of Nizamabad’

District can be made an industrial economy: CII report

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has stressed the potential to transform Nizamabad from a purely agrarian economy into an agrarian and industrial economy through a combination of measures, including a cluster approach for food processing units and facilitating customs clearance in the district itself.

“The profile can be transformed from a purely agrarian economy to an agrarian and industrial economy. This will facilitate value capture at the point of produce, provide livelihood opportunities, economic development of the district and eventually inclusive growth,” said the Nizamabad District Development Plan brought out by CII and launched at the ‘Make in Telangana’ conference earlier this week.

Food processing, livestock, agriculture, tourism and minerals were the sectors that could accelerate economic development, the report said.

Devoting considerable space to food processing – Nizamabad is an important hub for turmeric, contributing to nearly one third of the State’s turmeric output –, the Confederation of Indian Industry document said “to jump-start development, it is essential to create job opportunities by inviting anchor industries, especially in the food processing value chain.”

Towards facilitating value addition opportunities with lower per capita investment, it favoured a cluster approach, as the district was not very large, so that small units were benefited from the common facilities.

Making land available at viable costs is another aspect the CII Plan favoured to help attract investments in the value chain of the district produce.

“There is a critical mass of quantity and variety of produce which can justify promoting investments in food processing sector. More industrial estates can be set up specifically for food processing. Land can be made available in the industrial estates at reasonable and financially viable costs,” it said. The document also referred to a mega food park set up at Lakkampally village, Nandipet mandal, that has not been utilised.

Another recommendation is to facilitate customs clearance in Nizamabad district so that export consignments can be sealed in the district and cleared. “It will eliminate multiple packing and logistics cost thereby enabling ease of exports and also reducing transaction costs associated with exports,” the report said.

On the ease of doing business measures, it said while the single window clearance had eased the stress, it could be improved “if all approvals/registrations are given on a single date so that renewals and compliances thereof can be synchronised and will be easier to fulfil by small and medium enterprises.”

Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao, in the foreword, said Nizamabad was an important tier-II city and State government was keen on promoting the district into an attractive investment destination.

The government was focusing on promoting food processing and IT sectors in a big way in Nizamabad.