Tanzania consulate opened in Hyderabad

Tanzania High Commissioner to India Baraka Haran Luvanda and Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar after inaugurating the Tanzania Consulate in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad

28 June 2021 20:02 IST

Tanzania High Commissioner to India, Baraka Haran Luvanda and vice-chairman of Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar inaugurated the Tanzania Consulate in Hyderabad on Monday.

Mr. Luvanda later said that the consulate will cater to the needs of entire South India when trade between India and Tanzania is expected to grow. Moreover, lots of Tanzanian students are studying in Hyderabad and other southern States and this would be convenient for them apart from those visiting Tanzania for trade opportunities.

He said Tanzania was expecting investments in agriculture, mineral resources and agriculture equipment. He also said efforts were being made for direct flight from Adis Ababa to Hyderabad. Earlier, he called on Finance Minister, T. Harish Rao and they discussed issues of mutual interest over breakfast. Sellglobally Infotech, CEO, Varkatam Jagannadh Reddy and others were present.

