Tanla solutions launches product for telecom sector

Cloud Communication provider Tanla Solutions has launched a one-of-its-kind blockchain-enabled commercial communication stack for the telecom sector.

The solution has been developed to comply with TCCCPR 2018, the new TRAI regulation, and empowers individual mobile users to set and manage their communication preferences and consents, a release from the company said. Trubloq, the product, was launched at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona by TRAI chairman R.S. Sharma.

Tanla Solutions CMD Uday Reddy said, “This initiative would perhaps be the largest use case for blockchain in the world with potential transactional volumes of above 10 billion per month.”

Trubloq is the industry’s first telecom solution built on Distributed Ledger Technology as per latest TRAI regulations. It aids telecom service providers to eliminate fraudulent activities and safeguards the interest of stakeholders against spam, frauds and sensitive issues like data privacy. Vodafone Idea limited will be the first telecom operator to go live with the solution.