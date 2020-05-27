Hyderabad

Tankers to supply water to Jawaharnagar

Mayor conducts meeting with municipal officials

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, on Wednesday, convened a meeting with Jawaharnagar and Dammaiguda municipal authorities and discussed the measures to be taken to address the drinking water crisis at Jawaharnagar and surrounding areas, besides suppression of stench from the solid waste dump there.

A meeting would soon be convened with participation by Minister Ch.Malla Reddy and other public representatives, and GHMC and Ramky delegates to arrive at permanent solutions to the issues.

For temporary resolution, drinking water would be provided through tankers, and a survey should be conducted to estimate the number of water connections for below-poverty-line, commercial and above-poverty-line consumers, and submitted to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board.

Health camps would be organised by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and equipment for vector control operations would be donated. Sites for alternative dumping yards were being searched to divert part of the 6,000 metric tonnes of garbage generated each day from GHMC.

Jawharnagar Mayor M. Kavya, Deputy Mayor R. Srinivas, Dammaiguda municipal chairman Pranitha Goud, GHMC director (EVDM) Viswajit Kampati, additional commissioner (Sanitation) Rahul Raj, and others participated in the meeting.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 11:42:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/tankers-to-supply-water-to-jawaharnagar/article31690385.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY