Tankers to supply water to Jawaharnagar

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, on Wednesday, convened a meeting with Jawaharnagar and Dammaiguda municipal authorities and discussed the measures to be taken to address the drinking water crisis at Jawaharnagar and surrounding areas, besides suppression of stench from the solid waste dump there.

A meeting would soon be convened with participation by Minister Ch.Malla Reddy and other public representatives, and GHMC and Ramky delegates to arrive at permanent solutions to the issues.

For temporary resolution, drinking water would be provided through tankers, and a survey should be conducted to estimate the number of water connections for below-poverty-line, commercial and above-poverty-line consumers, and submitted to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board.

Health camps would be organised by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and equipment for vector control operations would be donated. Sites for alternative dumping yards were being searched to divert part of the 6,000 metric tonnes of garbage generated each day from GHMC.

Jawharnagar Mayor M. Kavya, Deputy Mayor R. Srinivas, Dammaiguda municipal chairman Pranitha Goud, GHMC director (EVDM) Viswajit Kampati, additional commissioner (Sanitation) Rahul Raj, and others participated in the meeting.