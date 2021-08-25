Tank Bund to become more pedestrian friendly on Sundays

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar explaining the arrangements for visitors’ parking on Tank Bund on Sundays.

Hyderabad

25 August 2021 20:06 IST

Police would evaluate the response of visitors and put improvements in place, says Police Commissioner

The Tank Bund is all set to become pedestrian friendly with the Hyderabad Traffic Police barring entry of vehicles from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday described the development as an experiment which would improve with time. He said that a citizen had brought the issue to light, to which Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao responded positively.

While the Tank Bund will be barricaded from both sides. A 200-metre stretch on either side would be earmarked for parking vehicles. Vehicles will be barred from entering the area in between.

Mr Kumar opined that there could be teething problem initially. With the passage of time, the process would eventually be streamlined, even as he sought the cooperation of the public. Police would evaluate the response of visitors and put improvements in place. Motorists can take alternative routes such as Necklace Road and Lower Tank Bund to reach their destinations when restrictions on Tank Bund are put in place on Sundays, police said.