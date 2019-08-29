Tandas will be developed soon: Collector

Collector M. Hanumantha Rao said tandas would be developed on par with villages in the district. Participating in Tanda Bata programme launched at Erdanur tanda in Kandi mandal here on Thursday, Mr. Hanumantha Rao said the focus would be on developing tandas and creating infrastructure facilities. “Tandas will soon witness all-round development. District officials have already visited the tandas and have collected all the details pertaining to them and their residents,” said Mr. Hanumantha Rao while addressing the residents of Erdanur tanda.

The Collector laid foundation stone for the construction of Vaikunthadhamam and a dump yard at an estimated cost of ₹11.35 lakh and offered to extend battery-operated auto trolley for the collection of garbage in the tanda. Village panchayat building would be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹18 lakh, he added. On the occasion, the Collector also promised to offer skill training to local youth with the help of the industry. Mr. Hanumantha Rao had lunch with the tanda residents.