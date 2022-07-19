Tammineni Veerabhadram reiterates demand for reduction of height of Polavaram project

CPI (M) has long been demanding reduction of the height of the Polavaram project to avert the potential risk of severe flooding in Bhadrachalam

CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram has demanded that the height of the Polavaram project, under construction in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, be reduced and the karakatta (flood bank) along the banks of the Godavari in Bhadrachalam be raised and extended to find a lasting solution to the recurring menace of floods in the temple town.

Mr. Veerabhadram visited the flood affected Ayyappa Colony, Ramalayam area and Subash Nagar Colony in Bhadrachalam on Monday.

Speaking to reporters later, he said the CPI (M) has long been demanding reduction of the height of the Polavaram project to avert the potential risk of severe flooding in Bhadrachalam. The party had organised several mass contact programmes in this regard in the past few years, he noted, saying once the Polavaram project is completed in the present design, the flood threat to Bhadrachalam will increase multifold.

Referring to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement of ₹1000 crore package for construction of a residential colony for the people of flood prone areas in Bhadrachalam, he said the previous promise of Mr. Rao to sanction ₹100 crore for the development of Bhadrachalam still “remained on paper.”

The solution to the regular flooding problem being faced by the residents of the low-lying areas in the temple town lies in extension of the karakatta (flood bank) up to Nellipaka and raising its height to strengthen the flood protection mechanism, he said.

The Chief Minister’s announcement of ₹10,000 interim relief to each flood affected family is meagre, he said, demanding sanction of ₹ 1 lakh financial assistance to each flood-hit family and also re-merger of the five Gram Panchayats, which were transferred to the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in 2014, with Bhadrachalam.

CPI (M) State secretariat member Pothineni Sudharshan Rao, State committee member A.J. Ramesh, district secretary A Kanakaiah, Bhadrachalam constituency in-charge Machha Venkateshwarlu, Bhadrachalam town secretary Gaddam Swamy and others accompanied him.