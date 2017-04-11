Tammineni hints at alliance with like-minded parties

CPI(M) Telangana State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram indicated at the likelihood of an alliance constituting left, democratic parties and various people’s and social organisations, as the political alternative to the ruling TRS.

To begin with, the alliance may take the form of a joint social forum to spearhead various socio-political movements, before a consensus is arrived at for the political front. Talks are on with organisations representing various sections of the society, and an announcement will be made towards this, he said, while interacting with media at a ‘Meet the Media’ organised by Telangana Working Journalists Federation (TWJF) and Hyderabad Union of Jouarnalists (HUJ) here on Monday.

Mr.Veerabhadram, who, along with eight others from CPI(M) affiliates, has recently completed the ‘Mahajana Padayatra’ or mass contact programme, has confirmed that revolutionary balladeer-turned-political leader Gaddar too has expressed willingness to work together with the left parties towards a democratic Telangana. A common minimum programme will be worked out without compromise on any outfit’s ideological boundaries, in order to work together.

Severely criticising Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as heading a “totalitarian” government with no contact with the people, Mr. Veerabhadram said the rule did not reflect the hopes and aspirations of the Telangana people.

The 4,000-kilometre Mahajana Padayatra was but a beginning for the programme much larger on scale, he asserted. The padayatra or tour on foot, has certainly changed the language of the Chief Minister who has shifted his focus from projects, infrastructure and IT to the deprived sections. However, the assurances lack commitment, as apparent from paltry spending of sub-plan funds, and reluctance to create special development fund for BCs and minorities, he said.

There has not been any change in key indicators of human development, such as education, health, land, employment and minimum wages, nor any reprieve for farmers. Besides, the state is in dire financial straits with disastrous long term implications.

On the recent exodus from the party in Warangal, Mr.Veerabhadram said those who were not happy with the choice of district secretary had decided to desert the party much ahead of the padayatra, though the ruling party chose to officially welcome them immediately after the padayatra solely with the intention of defaming the initiative.