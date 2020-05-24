Hyderabad

Tamilisai, KCR extend Ramzan greetings

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greeted people on the eve of Id-ul-Fitr.

In the message, Dr. Soundararajan said: “On the solemn occasion of the culmination of holy month of Ramadan as Id-ul-Fitr, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters. The teachings of Holy Quran have shaped the lives of the society over the ages. “

The holy Ramzan is a reminder to us of the purpose of life as ordained by God that only through rigorous self-discipline is it possible to realise the eternal life, she said. “On this holy Id-ul-Fitr day, let us redeem our pledge to respect the dignity of human being, the sanctity of life and essence of religious preachings. Let this auspicious occasion help us to face and come out of the critical situation of Covid-19,” the Governor noted.

In a message, the Chief Minister expressed the hope that the holy month of Ramzan would usher in happiness among people. The festival reflected communal harmony and religious tolerance. It mirrored the Ganga-Jamna tehjeeb of Telangana.

He urged people to celebrate the festival indoors.

