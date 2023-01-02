ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu-based couple adopts 13-year-old orphan girl as per legal process

January 02, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Couple had applied through the website of the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare

The Hindu Bureau

A 13-year-old orphan girl, who has been residing in the town-based Balasadanam, the childcare institution, for the last eight years, was adopted by a childless couple from Tamil Nadu as per the mandatory procedures governing adoption of children in the town on Monday.

The childless couple from Tamil Nadu had earlier applied for legalised adoption of child online through the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare’s website and completed the legal adoption process, sources said.

The recognised agencies and the authorities concerned facilitated the legal adoption process in strict compliance with the stipulated procedures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The district officials of the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare entrusted the orphan girl to the care of Tamil Nadu-based couple in the presence of District Collector R. V. Karnan at the Collectorate here on Monday. A certified copy of the adoption order was also issued to them, sources added.

Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka, District Welfare Officer Sabitha, District Child Welfare Committee chairperson Dhanalakshmi and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US