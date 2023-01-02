HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu-based couple adopts 13-year-old orphan girl as per legal process

Couple had applied through the website of the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare

January 02, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A 13-year-old orphan girl, who has been residing in the town-based Balasadanam, the childcare institution, for the last eight years, was adopted by a childless couple from Tamil Nadu as per the mandatory procedures governing adoption of children in the town on Monday.

The childless couple from Tamil Nadu had earlier applied for legalised adoption of child online through the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare’s website and completed the legal adoption process, sources said.

The recognised agencies and the authorities concerned facilitated the legal adoption process in strict compliance with the stipulated procedures.

The district officials of the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare entrusted the orphan girl to the care of Tamil Nadu-based couple in the presence of District Collector R. V. Karnan at the Collectorate here on Monday. A certified copy of the adoption order was also issued to them, sources added.

Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka, District Welfare Officer Sabitha, District Child Welfare Committee chairperson Dhanalakshmi and others were present.

