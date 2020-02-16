Talk on scope for women entrepreneurs

Opportunities for women entrepreneurs, the conscious effort from the society and governments to promote women entrepreneurs and an insight into data sciences were highlighted at the city event of the Global Women in Data Science (WiDS) conference held on Saturday.

The annual one-day technical conference provided an opportunity to hear about the latest data science related research and applications in a broad set of domains as well. Held at Amazon India campus, it was attended by 450 people from over 60 organisations and more than 20 academic and research institutions. It was inaugurated by VP, HR, Deepthi Varma.

CEO of WE HUB Deepthi Ravula spoke about the various opportunities for women entrepreneurs provided by the TS government and WE HUB as an institution playing a key role in that aspect. Speaking on data science, Pooja of Amazon spoke on how Amazon crunches numbers to get those right products in front of the right customers at the right price.

Partner Director of Engineering, Microsoft, Charu Srinivasan spoke on the Intelligent Cloud and Intelligent Edge Paradigm shift and women in software engineering. Director Media Analytics, Intel, Deepa Suresh focussed on applications of AI in Visual Media and Media Analytics.

A lively panel discussion was moderated by associate director of ISB, Institute of Data science, Shruti Mantri with data science practitioners Snighda Borra, Archana Moturi, Shruthi Rallapalli, Sudheepthi and Sudha Devi and professor Radhika Mamidi. The WIDS Hyderabad conference was supported by Amazon, WE HUB and Sri Vishnu Educational Society.