Talk on reproductive health not a taboo anymore

The city, with the rest of India, is increasingly opening up to discussions on reproductive health, suggests data from an online health consultation platform.

Lybrate, the online platform, released a breakdown analysis of its consultations during the last one year, which showed that more people than before sought to learn about contraception and infertility in the city. A similar trend was seen in other metros, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. Of all the consultation requests from the city, 19% sought a doctor for reproductive health. Consultations for fitness stood at 35% while 29% of the consultations were for diabetes. Hypertension came just behind reproductive health. Additionally, the platform also saw a steep rise in queries related to adult psychological health. “The trend that people are getting concerned and aware about being psychologically healthy and are reaching out to healthcare experts is a positive development. It becomes all the more significant because parents and loved ones too are seeking help for their children and themselves to connect with each other better and fix any behavioural issue,” said Saurabh Arora, founder and CEO of Lybrate.

The platform also witnessed an increased demand for doctor consultations from young women aged between 18 and 24 years in tier-I cities.