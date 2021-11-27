Talk on future of interventional pulmonology

International pulmonology conference inaugurated

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu virtually inaugurated the second annual international pulmonology conference – BRONCHUS 2021 – being hosted by Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad, on Saturday.

The two-day conference being organised at HICC, Kondapur, reviews the future of interventional pulmonology, while imparting disease-specific skills to younger pulmonologists through live work stations.

The conference also discusses recent experiences such as pulmonologists’ challenges during COVID-19 pandemic, robotic bronchoscopy, women in interventional pulmonology and best practices in usage of scopes.

Mr. Naidu, congratulating Yashoda Hospitals for the initiative, said the discipline of pulmonology grew by leaps and bounds with the introduction of sophisticated procedures like robotic-assisted and confocal microscopy. He said several diseases like asthma, tuberculosis and airway tumours were treatable with advanced diagnostics in the country, and opined India was fast becoming a destination for medical tourism.

While remembering the services of frontline warriors during the pandemic, Mr. Naidu also felt COVID-19 served as a timely reminder of the importance of good respiratory health, indoor and outdoor air quality, and healthy lifestyles.

Pulmonologist and director of Yashoda Hospitals Pavan Gorukanti, while explaining the training methods being implemented, said BRONCHUS was being conducted annually to disseminate the advancing standards in the discipline.