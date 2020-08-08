Hyderabad

Talasani holds meeting with Ganesh samitis

Ahead of the Vinayak Chaturthi, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday convened a meeting with government officials and Ganesh Utsav Samithis to discuss how the festival could be celebrated in times of the COVID pandemic.

The festival falls on August 22. At the meeting conducts at the MCRHRD Insitute, the Minister sought the cooperation of stakeholders, including utsav samithis, and requested them to help the State government in going ahead with the festivities.

