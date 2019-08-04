Talaq law in place, wife desertion easier?

Twenty three-year-old Nazia Begum’s husband abandoned her almost a year ago. At that time, she was expecting their second child.

He did not utter talaq thrice in succession. With two infants at her side, Nazia says she is a victim of desertion, a trend which women rights activists fear could rise across communities.

“When men want to leave us without giving a divorce, they abandon us. I got married in September, 2015. I have two daughters, one is three and the other is just 11-months-old. My husband, Md. Azam, is a spray-painter. He left us when I was pregnant with our second daughter,” she says.

Nazia says Azam has refused to give her talaq and also declined to sign on khula (woman seeking divorce) papers. “He returned after a year, two days ago. But he does not look after us. He is keeping me hanging,” she says.

Jameela Nishat, founder of Shaheen Women’s Resource and Welfare Association (SWRWA), an NGO, opines, “Wife desertions are seen in all communities. While there is a law against instant talaq, what about desertion? Now, it is easier for men to desert their wives. In case of talaq, men have to give meher (money in the form of dower given to the woman at the time of nikah), but in cases of abandonment, they do not give anything and just leave. The law must empower women.”

In the SWRWA office, another woman, Syed Saba Fatima, narrates her tale of desertion. She was married to Syed Wasiullah in December, 2018. But her husband left her barely four months later.

Tales of woe

The women, many of whom have not passed class X, explained at the NGO how difficult it is to make ends meet. While some have taken to working as domestic helps, others are working as sales persons in clothing stores.

Ms Nishat says around 50 women from Telangana and districts of neighbouring States, who are victims of desertions, have come to the organisation seeking intervention. The prevalence of desertion and the threat of an upward trend, she opines, must be urgently dealt with.