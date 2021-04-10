Taking vaccine while fasting does not invalidate roza

HYDERABAD

10 April 2021 22:56 IST

Ramzan expected to begin next week

A fatwa issued by an Islamic seminary in Hyderabad on Saturday stated that taking COVID-19 vaccine while fasting in the holy month of Ramzan is permissible, and does not invalidate the fast.

The fatwa was issued by the Darul Ifta, a wing of an Islamic seminary, which deals with addressing queries pertaining to Islamic jurisprudence, of Al Mahad ul Aali al Islami.

“It is the opinion of scholars that against the backdrop of any pandemic, it is permissible to use vaccines. These can be taken during fasting, and it does not invalidate the fast as the vaccine does not enter the stomach through natural passageways such as the nose or throat,” an excerpt from the fatwa reads.

Touching upon some cases in which people developed a fever, or weakness, or deterioration of health, after taking the vaccine, the fatwa states that in such circumstances, when fasting becomes difficult, it is permissible to not fast. However, the missed day of fasting should be compensated for at a later date.

The fatwa quotes a hadith (tradition of Prophet Muhammad) recorded in Sahih Bukhari which lays emphasis on precautionary measures in case a place is affected by a pandemic. “It is permissible to take the vaccine while fasting. It does not break the fast,” said Mufti Omar Abedeen Qasmi Madani, an office bearer of Al Mahad ul Aali al Islami said.

Ramzan is expected to begin on either April 13 or April 14, depending on the sighting of the crescent.