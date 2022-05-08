Taking cancer by the horns a la Dr. Nori 

Renowned oncologist lists five measures focussed on prevention and early detection to save lives

Attempts to attend all cancer cases by increasing the number of hospitals would be a tough task given the incidence of the disease in India. Rather, technological advances in cancer treatment and heavy amounts of money spent in establishing the hospitals should be partly utilised for preventive measures and early detection, which can go a long way in saving lives.

This policy change suggestion has come from Nori Dattatreyudu who has over 50 years of experience in oncology. A Padma Shri recipient, Dr.Nori cites data gathered from National Health Portal, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), to explain the immediate need to take steps.

He said 440 million women in India aged 15 years or above are potential cases at risk of developing cervix cancer, which is preventable. Around 200 females die of cervix cancer every day. Besides, a significant number of cancer deaths in the country every year are due to tobacco use.

“Constant surveillance helps in detecting cervix cancer in early stages, thereby saving women. It is curable in early stages,” said the renowned oncologist.

In a freewheeling conversation with The Hindu, the senior doctor, who was in Hyderabad, discussed five measures which focuses on prevention and early detection, and not treatment.

“We are not talking about multi-million dollar investment; we are readjusting,” he stressed.

One of the measures include making cancer a notifiable disease. “All cancer cases should be registered with the Central government. This helps to know the correct data. When you have the data, you will be able to identify the pockets where cancer is high and then put your resources there,” he explained.

The second is to bring cancer screening tests under government health schemes such as Aarogyasri. With this, cost will not be a barrier for one to undergo screening. Hospitals, too, would be encouraged to get incentives, he said.

The third measure is to create a separate department for cancer which should be headed by a principal secretary. All aspects of cancer ranging from awareness, prevention, diagnosis and treatment would be closely monitored.

Mobile screening vans to all villages was suggested as the fourth measure. While this is already being implemented by governments, NGOs and others, coordination by a department is required, said Dr.Nori.

“Everyone has to be registered with the State, and inform about the places they are covering. This helps in utilisation of available resources,” he added.

He has stressed on a massive campaign against tobacco use as the fifth measure. Pamphlets carrying information on dangers of chewing or smoking tobacco, symptoms of cancer, and other details must be printed in the local language. The material should be provided at all health facilities. Awareness campaigns should be held right from the school level.

Dr.Nori had proposed these measures, among others, to the Centre last year. He has been urging State governments, too, to implement them.

Besides, he advises introducing a toll-free number to provide information about diagnosis and treatment of cancer, establishing paediatric cancer hospitals, and palliative care centres.