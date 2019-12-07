Hyderabad

Take up Musi cleansing on the lines of Ganga: BJP

‘Govt. opening the doors for realty business in the surroundig areas’

State unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) K. Laxman has demanded that the State government take up cleansing of the Musi river on the lines of rejuvenation of the Ganga at Varanasi taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the beautification of the riverfront there.

At a round-table meeting organised by the party here on Saturday on “What can be done for cleansing of Musi”, he alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had put the issue on back burner after floating the Musi River Front Development Corporation. He expressed concern over multi-faceted problems being faced by people along the river course.

Stating that the Chief Minister was trying to destroy the Musi, Hussainsagar and Osmansagar lakes, the BJP leader said the TRS government was bent upon harming the environment without even basic concern by opening the doors for realty business in the surrounding areas.

Speakers, including environmentalists, scientists, professors, and doctors, stressed the need for cleansing the Musi and its revival. Environmentalist K. Purushotham Reddy, BJP district president of Yadadri-Bhongir P.V. Shyam Sunder Rao, and party leader Kappara Prasada Rao spoke.

