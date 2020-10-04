‘Take up hearing of cases against MPs, MLAs’

HYDERABAD

04 October 2020 00:00 IST

Take up hearing of pending cases against MPs and MLAs on day to day basis as directed by Supreme Court, Telangana High Court on Saturday told lower courts. The HC gave this direction to Metropolitan Sessions Judge-Hyderabad, Special Court for Trial of Cases against MPs/MLAs, Court of Special Judge under the Prevention of Corruption Act for Speedy Trial of Cases of Embezzlement of Scholarship Amounts in Social Welfare department, Principal CBI Judge and Principal ACB Judge.

It was also decided to extend physical hearing at Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Medak (except in district headquarters at Sangareddy), Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy and Warangal judicial districts till November 11, HC Registrar General said. in a notification. Unit heads of these judicial districts were instructed to report daily status of cases to the respective Administrative Judges and the HC Registry for further instructions.

Unit heads of MSJ and CBI courts at Hyderabad were instructed to take a call on either reopening other courts in their respective units or to continue virtual hearing as per instructions of the Administrative Judge. Unit heads of City Civil Courts and City Small Causes courts were directed to either reopen courts in their area or continue virtual hearing till November 6 as per instructions of Administrative Judge.

