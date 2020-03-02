Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Sunday demanded the BJP government at the Centre to take up delimitation exercise in Telangana, besides Jammu and Kashmir.

The senior leader, speaking to reporters at his camp office here, said the Central government, as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, which bifurcated Telangana and AP., should also readjust boundaries of Assembly constituencies in both the Telugu States.

“The Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy’s views on APRA, 2014 that ‘it was passed in the night, and the provision of delimitation was also added to the Act in the night,’ are ridiculing in nature,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s similar views on Telangana creation in Rajya Sabha last month, he recalled, also amount to mockery, he said.

Mr. Sukender Reddy said it is “an unfortunate situation that the BJP government is disrespecting the Legislature, which passed the APRA, 2014.”

Although the legislation was passed under the then UPA government, with the support of the BJP, implementing the Act, and taking up delimitation in the Telugu States, remains the duty of the Central government now, he said.