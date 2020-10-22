‘Take stringent action against lake encroachers’

Kishan Reddy urges government to discuss tough decisions with political parties, domain experts

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy has underscored the need for stringent action against the encroachers of lakes, storm water drains and other water bodies in and around the city in light of the recent devastation in the twin cities. He also urged the State government to hold a meeting with all political parties and domain experts to decide on the “tough decisions”.

The Minister on a tour of various rain-hit areas in the capital throughout the day on Thursday observed that encroachments on the water bodies was the main cause of the large-scale inundation and damage to several residential colonies and slums due to the heavy rains of last week.

“Hyderabad brand image has taken a beating and the onus is on everyone to rise above political differences to protect its reputation,” he affirmed. Mr. Reddy visited many flood-hit areas in Assembly constituencies areas of Secunderabad, Sanathnagar, Nampally and Amberpet of Secunderabad parliamentary constituencies and assured assistance to the affected people.

The Minister also used the occasion to appeal to the citizens to celebrate the Dussera Navratri festival and also the ‘Bathukamma’ festival by duly adhering to the COVID-19 norms and safety protocols in their respective homes only. Due to restrictions on the assembly of persons, social distancing norms, and other hygiene protocols in effect, annual ‘Bathukamma’ at Amberpet grounds have been cancelled this year in the “interest of public safety and health”.